Wallace Simmons Jr., 84, of Osyka, died Sept. 28, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Chatawa, with services there at noon. The Rev. Elton McEwen will officiate. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery, McComb. Craft Funeral Home of McComb is handling arrangements.
Mr. Simmons was born July 27, 1935, in Chatawa.
He was the fifth of nine children from the late Wallace and Weedia Simmons of Chatawa. He was a logging contractor for 30 years. He was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Chatawa and served on the board of trustees.
He leaves behind a devoted wife, Della Simmons, of 58 years of marriage; and four children, Kenneth, Michael, Pamela and Debora Simmons.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.