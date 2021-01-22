Jerry Glenn Nations, 58, of Brookhaven, transitioned from this life on Jan. 19, 2021, at his residence in Florida.
Visitation will be noon Saturday until services at 2 p.m. at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit with Bro. Lance Moak officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery.
Jerry was born Aug. 21, 1962, in Brookhaven and was the son of Rex Nations and Carolyn Russell Justis. He was a hard worker and took pride in his business that he and his brother founded together. He was an avid car collector and enjoyed restoring classic cars. He was the patriarch of his family and was a proud grandfather and cherished each moment spent with his grandchildren. He was a humble and generous man, who will be greatly missed by his survived loved ones and his extended NIS family.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Russell Justis of Brookhaven; his wife, Angelina Nations of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands; three sons, Nick Nations of Brandon, Devin Nations of Albuquerque, N.M., and Eric Nations of St. Croix; two daughters, Kyla Nations of Brookhaven and Maggie Rowland and Wesley of Vicksburg; one brother, Jeff Nations and Joselyn of St. Croix; one sister, Jennifer Nations of Wesson; eight grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Wes Rowland, Sam Reeder, Richard Joseph, Kevin Davis, Bill Tabbert and Vincent Adams.
