Sylvia A. Brumfield, 78, of McComb died July 14, 2021, at Marion General Hospital in Columbia.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Silver Creek Baptist Church with Revs. Eddie Dupre and Donnie Coker officiating. Burial will be in the Bogue Chitto Church Cemetery in Mt. Hermon, La. Hartman-Hughes Funeral Home of Tylertown is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Nov. 13, 1942, in Baton Rouge to the late Verda and Doyle Miller.
Share condolences at www.hartmanhughesfuneralhome.com.
