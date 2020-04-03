Donald Ray “Bubba” Hill Jr., 36, of Gloster, passed away at his residence April 1, 2020.
A private family graveside service will be held at Resting Hill’s Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Hill was the son of Donald Ray “Donnie” and Ruth Ann (Bolling) Hill.
Bubba was creative, artistic, and took pride in his carpentry skills. He loved working with tile and granite, and enjoyed golf even though he was not very good at the game. Golf was one of his passions as well as spending time with the people he loved: his family.
Bubba was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leon D. Hill, Hazel L. Hill and Amos Bolling; his uncle, Charles Eric “Chucky” Hill; and cousin, Harlan Matthew Hill.
Those left to cherish his memories are his parents; his sister, Gracelynn Michelle Hill and her fiancé Jason Dunaway and niece Raley Michelle Hill; and sister Jessica Hill Anthony and husband Zachary and niece Aubrie Grace Anthony; grandparents, Glancy L. Hill, Mary Elizabeth Hill, Mary Dubroc and Leland Dubroc; his uncles, Harlan Hill and Glancy Dale Hill (Michelle): as well as a host of family and friends.
The family would like to recognize those who will be acting as pallbearers: Donald Ray “Donnie” Hill Sr., Harlan Hill, Glancy Dale Hill, Michael Hill, Stephen Hill and Michael Baudoin, and honorary pallbearer Zachary Anthony.
