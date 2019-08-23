Alice A. McMillan, 69, of Liberty, passed away Aug. 21, 2019, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
Visitation is 5 to 8 tonight at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Visitation will resume there Saturday from 11 a.m. until services at noon. The Rev. James Sanders will officiate and burial will be in the Old Gillsburg Cemetery in Gillsburg.
Alice was born Aug. 3, 1950, in Walthall County. She was the daughter of the late Hubert and Dorothy Sumrall Alexander.
She was a member of Robinson Baptist Church, a retired bookkeeper and worked for Amite Livestock.
She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and daughter in-law. She lived for her family and especially her grandchildren. She was always willing to tell anyone that would listen about her grandbabies. She never met a stranger and no matter what was happening in her life, she would drop it all to help someone else. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Bill Alexander and Danny Alexander.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth McMillan; one son, Duane Harvey (Nicole) of Pricedale; three stepdaughters, Jennifer Hucabee (Malcolm) of Liberty, Michelle Walker (Terry) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Amy Brewer of Osyka; one brother, Pat (Judy) Alexander of Shubuta; one sister in-law, Nancy Alexander of Jayess; her grandchildren, Scott Harvey, Jacob Harvey, Eric Harvey, Anna Harvey, Wyatt Hucabee, Savannah Hucabee, Heather Sartin, David (Amber) Barclay, Kassidy Walker, Bailey Walker, Kaylee Wright and Karson Brewer; five great-grandchildren; a very special mother-in-law and close friend, Lucille Bates; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be Tony Maurer, David Maurer, Alex Gerarve, Ken Ainsworth, Brent Ainsworth and Lance Alexander.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Honea, Terry Walker, Malcolm Hucabee, Will Duncan, Jason Smith, Tommy Bland, Robert Johnson Jr., Bobby D. Carter and Huey Bell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
