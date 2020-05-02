James H. McCue Sr., 86, of McComb, passed away May 1, 2020, at his residence.
A private graveside service will be held today at 1:30 p.m. at Pike Memorial Gardens. Rev. Jim Dalton will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is handling the arrangements.
James was born Feb. 2, 1934, in McComb. He was the son of the late Earl A. McCue Sr. and Vallie Rainwater McCue.
He was a member of Navilla Baptist Church. He loved to fish and hunt, and grow a garden and give it away to people. He loved his dogs and claiming others’ animals that didn’t belong to him, and loved to give them treats.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Elizabeth Evans; a brother, Earl McCue Jr.; a half-brother, Leon Smith; and a grandson, Michael Brett Riley
Survivors include his wife of 64 happy years, Della Parker McCue of McComb; two sons, James McCue Jr. (Donna) of Pricedale and Jonathan K. McCue (Mandy) of McComb; one daughter, Nancy Riley (Mike) of Summit; two sisters, Florence Temple of McComb and Vallie “Mickie” McCue of Summit; a half-sister, Doris Cain; his grandchildren, Marcie Jones (Brad), Makayla McCue, Brandy Evans, Dustin Riley (Courtney), Brooklynn McCue, Bridgette Andrews and Dustin Alexander; his great-grandchildren, Hayes Andrews, Raylie Andrews, Cole Wells, Waylon Wells and Kaiden Alexander; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
