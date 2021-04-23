Ernest C. Preston, 96, of McComb, passed away April 20, 2021, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
A private service will be held Saturday with Dr. David Millican officiating. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ernest was born Dec. 18, 1924, in Big Level to Alonzo Clyde Preston and Nona Bodie Preston.
He was a member of Central Baptist Church. He graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy in May 1951. Mr. Preston was a World War II veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Navy as a pharmacist's mate, second class, and received an honorable discharge.
He worked as a pharmacist in McComb for 46 years at Gillis Drug Store and Sav-On Drugs. Mr. Preston also worked with Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center until retirement at the age of 72. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, photography and reading, especially the Bible. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Russell Preston, Dr. Benton Preston and Rev. Larry Preston; and a sister, Donnie Jean Preston.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mary V. Preston of McComb; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert Preston and Paula of Long Beach; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jane Campbell and Craig of Terry and Jean Miller and Richard of Dadeville, Ala.; five grandchildren, Jeff Miller, Stephen Miller (Laura), Marianna Riley (Zack), Andrew Preston and Olivia Wilkins (Hayden); six great-grandchildren, Campbell and Sarah Vaughn Riley, Audrey and Lydia Miller, and Jane Claire and Haskell Wilkins.
