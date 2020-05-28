Shirley J. Wall, 85, of McComb, passed away May 25, 2020, at Camellia Estates.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Wall Cemetery. The Rev. Austin Bean will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Shirley was born Oct. 28, 1934, in Gillsburg, to Frank Wall and Margaret Umberger Wall.
She was a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and also from Auburn University, where she received a master’s degree in education. She taught typing and business courses for over 30 years in the Adams County, Natchez school districts. She called Natchez her home for over 50 years, and spent her latter years in Camellia Estates Nursing Home in McComb.
Shirley spent many years caring for her family. She was a breast cancer survivor, relying greatly on her Baptist faith. She enjoyed playing the piano, but her joy came by spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Damon Wall and Tommy Wall.
She is survived by her nieces, Beth Touchstone of Meridian, Cindy Rich of Madison, Patty Bowman of Birmingham, Ala., Debbie Townsend of Alexandria, Va., and Mandy Ferguson of McComb; a nephew, Steven Wall of Washington, D.C.; along with numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley Wall’s name can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
