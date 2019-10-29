Frankie Lloyd Boyce, 99, a resident of West Monroe, La., died Oct. 27, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, where her husband of 63 years is laid to rest. Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe is in charge of the arrangements.
Frankie resided most of her life in Mississippi. She was born Nov. 9, 1919, in Zion Hill in Amite County to Frank and Elen Toney. She graduated from Magnolia High School, where she enjoyed playing on the girls’ basketball team. In 1943 she married Alfred L. Boyce while he was serving in the Navy. After his retirement from active duty, they lived on a dairy farm in the East Fork community for many years before moving to McComb. Frankie used her clerical skills in her work throughout life, including employment at Kellwood Co. in Liberty, McComb, and Fernwood.
One of Frankie’s greatest joys was her fellowship with the Golden Circle Sunday School Class at South McComb Baptist Church. In retirement she enjoyed visiting southern regions of the United States with travel clubs and church groups. She loved country music concerts and attended week-long music festivals in Nashville numerous times.
In 1997 Alfred and Frankie moved to West Monroe, La., to be near family. Family was most important to Frankie; and while living with her son and daughter-in-law in recent years, she looked forward to family gatherings.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law Patricia Ann Smith and Chuck of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter Lana Kay Boyce of Plano, Texas; son and daughter-in-law Dick Llewellyn Boyce and Donna of West Monroe; grandchildren Greg Smith and his wife Jessi, Betsy Irizarry and her husband Tommy, Holly Boyce and her husband Mike Tillman, and Mims Boyce and his wife Megan; eight great-grandchildren; and three nieces and two nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
