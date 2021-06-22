Alice Carr, 56, of Tylertown died June 16, 2021, at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Wednesday until services at 1 p.m. at First Apostolic Church of McComb with Pastor Eric Brister officiating. Burial will be in Tylertown Cemetery. Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Jan. 20, 1965, in Tylertown.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.