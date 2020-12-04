Damon Ball, 89, a McComb native and resident of San Antonio, Texas, entered that long good night on Oct. 26, 2020.
He called himself a “Country Boy” because he was born on a farm in Amite County on April 13, 1931.
When he was 5 his family moved to McComb, where he grew up. When he was 10 his father, John Cecil Ball, suddenly died, leaving his mother, Jessie Pearson Ball, to raise him and his two brothers, Noel and Guy.
From the time he was 14, Damon worked at various jobs in the summers and part-time during school: a paper route (The McComb Journal), dishwasher, soda jerk (Gillis Drug Store), stock boy and clerk (J.C. Penney), sacker on a grader in the Irish potato harvests, helper on a cutter in a paper mill, attendant in a gas station, wielding a sledge hammer and crowbar on a demolition crew. Through those jobs he gained a respect for the “working man.”
With those earnings, a couple of small scholarships and a loan, he put himself through college.
After graduating with the McComb High School Class of 1949, he attended Southwest Mississippi Junior College, where his scholarship and student activities earned him a place in the school’s Hall of Fame when he graduated in 1951.
From there he went to the University of Southern Mississippi, where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega, Omicron Delta Kappa and Delta Sigma Pi. His scholarship and activities there, including being editor of the school’s acclaimed 1953 yearbook, “The Southerner,” placed him in “Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities & Colleges.”
Damon used a caricature of Nathan Bedford Forrest, the famous Confederate cavalry officer, to introduce the preface of “The Southerner” and the sections, calling him “General Nat.” It was so well received that the students adopted him as the school mascot and elected a student each year to portray him, complete with uniform and horse. When integration came the students changed the mascot to Golden Eagles.
In 1954, Damon went to work for Crawford & Co., an independent insurance adjusting firm. He was assigned to their Shreveport, La. office as a field adjuster. In 1956 he was transferred to their New York City office. There he became acquainted with United Services Automobile Association as supervisor of a team of seven adjusters who handled claims for USAA throughout the metropolitan area.
In 1958 he moved to San Antonio, went to work for USAA as a home office claims examiner and enrolled in the night law school of St. Mary’s University. Being consistently on the Dean’s List earned him the Wall Street Journal Student Achievement award on graduation with the class of 1963.
At a Valentine’s Day party in 1959 Damon met his eternal love, Sally Arnold. They were engaged on June 6 (“D-Day”) and married in August of that year.
Their first child, Michael Damon, was born with a severe birth defect, spina bifida, and developed hydrocephalus. After months of off-and-on hospitalizations, Mike passed away at 16 months. They were later blessed with the births of Melanie Ann and Kelli Beth.
Damon began his law practice in January 1963 with the San Antonio firm of Groce & Hebdon, later Groce, Locke & Hebdon. In 1991 he and nine other partners left that firm, taking 12 associate lawyers with them, and formed Ball & Weed, P.C. from which he retired in 1996.
Damon specialized in the trial of civil suits representing defendants. He tried cases in state and federal courts all over Texas. His courtroom skills made him a legend among trial lawyers.
He was a member of the San Antonio Bar Association, the Texas Association of Defense Counsel, the Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel and a Fellow in the San Antonio and Texas Bar Foundations.
Damon was a longtime member of Sunset Ridge Church of Christ, serving as a deacon and co-founder of the church’s charitable foundation. He also had a long association with Medina Children’s Home, serving on its Public Relations Board and as legal counsel pro bono.
Having lost the sight in one of his eyes in a childhood accident, he was disqualified for military service. But he supported our military in every way he could, and could never understand why so many disrespected the men who fought in the jungles of Vietnam.
He also was an avid reader and historian.
Damon was preceded in death by his parents, son, brothers and his half-sister, Freddie Ball (Earl) Moore of Smithdale.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, “SallyB;” daughter Melanie and husband Duane Devereaux of Austin; daughter Kelli and husband Nick Grant of San Antonio; grandchildren Emily Joy and Jessie Grace Devereaux, Morgan Ryan Grant, Pearson Guy and Samuel Damon Grant, nieces Mary Etta (Howard) Connor and Wilda Lee (Don) Butler of Smithdale, and a number of nephews and cousins.
Because of COVID-19, a virtual memorial service was held Nov. 2 at Sunset Funeral Home in San Antonio.
