Karry Taylor Coleman, 74, of McComb, transitioned from this life to her heavenly home on Jan. 3, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Friday until services at 11 at Peoples Funeral Home, 607 Elmwood St., McComb, followed by graveside services at 12:30 p.m. at Terry’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 7646 Easley Road, Magnolia.
Mrs. Coleman was born Aug. 24, 1946, to the late Prince Taylor and Annie Bates Taylor in Magnolia.
She was a member of Terry’s Creek M.B. Church where she sung in the choir at a young age.
Mrs. Coleman graduated from Central High School in Liberty and immediately began her career at Kellwood Co., where she retired after 25 years.
After retiring, she started her own business, a daycare in the Whitestown community of McComb called Karry’s Babyland Nursery. She was the owner/operator for many years until she retired in 2007.
Mrs. Coleman’s favorite pastime was arts and crafts and she loved making handmade quilts. In 2015, she won second place in a statewide quilting competition where her quilt was chosen and displayed in the Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson for 10 months.
Mrs. Coleman loved her family. She and her husband, Jerry Coleman, would travel near and far to visit their children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s activities, especially outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Virgil Taylor; grandsons, Kendrick Quinn and Gary Cotton Jr.; and her sister-n-law/best friend, Christine Allen.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband of 43 years, Jerry Coleman; her five children, Gary Cotton Sr. (Erica) of McComb, Rickey Cotton Sr. (Pamela) of Terry, Felicia Williams (Douglas) of Ridgeland, Tejero Coleman of Los Angeles and Clarissa Holden of McComb; grandchildren, Richard Kelly, Demario Cotton, Marquez Cotton, Alicia Brown, Equashia Brown, Travonte Brown, Tayesean Harvey, Shelby Cotton, Rickey Cotton II, Kiffanie Bell, Michael Bell II, Teair Coleman, Tjhon Coleman, Tejero Coleman Jr., Aniya Holden and LaMarcus Turner Jr.; siblings, Donis Hood and Claretha Carter of New Orleans, Fannie Hardy (Edgar) of Magnolia, Tina Taylor McCullough (Charlie) of Huntsville, Ala., Pamela Taylor Johnson of Baton Rouge, Sheila Anderson (Donald) of Mechanicsville, Md., Prince Taylor Jr. of Kentwood, La., and Author Taylor of Magnolia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.