Clifton Iley Williams, 80, battled Parkinson’s disease for at least 15 years. He died peacefully at home in Garland, Texas, on April 18,2020.
Services are pending.
Mr. Williams was the first born to Iley Dudley Williams and Olive Nettles Rowley Williams on April 13,1940.
A son to a farmer at Route 1, McComb, later he would carry the title of big brother to Bobby and Elaine.
The family attended Terry’s Creek Baptist Church.
Clifton graduated from Magnolia High School in 1958, Southwest Mississippi Community College in 1960 and Mississippi College in 1962 with a B.A. in chemistry.
Clifton and Johnnie Mae Reeves married on Jan. 18, 1963. They had two daughters together, Denise Michelle on May 9, 1968, and Sheryl Lyn on Jan. 26, 1974. Clifton and Johnnie divorced Oct.13, 1989.
His life work was a high school educator for two years, an IRS agent for 24 years, Army Reserves for 26 years, Sam’s Club for 17 years and a music minister for 40 years at various churches in Mississippi and Texas.
Clifton and Shirley Ozbun married on July 20, 2001. At that time he acquired two sons, Marcus and Adam Godinez.
He leaves behind a wife, Shirley Williams; a sister, Elaine Hutchins; two daughters, Denise Dykes (Neal) and Sheryl McCoy (Gary); two stepsons, Marcus Godinez and Adam Godinez; and eight grandchildren, Aaron Dykes, Callie Dykes, Zachary McCoy, Virginia McCoy, Bailey Trosper, Gavin Godinez, Mia Godinez and Jackson Godinez
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Dallas Area Parkinson’s Society, 6370 LBJ Freeway, Suite 170, Dallas, TX 75240.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.