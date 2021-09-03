Julius Quin Brabham Jr., 57, passed away Aug. 28, 2021, at his residence in Liberty.
A graveside service is 11 a.m. today at New Zion Baptist Church, 5523 Meadville Road, Liberty. Brown Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Brabham was born Dec. 25, 1963, in Liberty. He was the son of Julius Quin Brabham Sr. and Virginia Berry Brabham.
Quin was a very caring man. He would always call when he heard someone was sick or in the hospital. He loved his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sandra Brabham; grandparents, Julius and Bertha Hodges Brabham, Cabe and Martha Berry; seven uncles; and five aunts.
He is survived by aunts, Alexzene (Lance) Banker of French Settlement, La., Patricia (Harold) Meyers of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Karen Brabham of Houma, La., Lydia Brabham of Holden, La., Ellen (Roland) Sills of Pearl and Esther ( James) Thornhill of McComb; and uncles, Joe (Becki) Berry of New Hebron and James Berry of Terry.
