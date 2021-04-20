The Rev. Morris Wesley Givens, 92, of Brookhaven went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 17, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Visitation is 9 to 10:30 a.m. today at Riverwood Family Funeral Services, followed by graveside services at 11 at Bethel Temple United Pentecostal Church Cemetery.
He was born on Oct. 25, 1928, to the late Wash Givens and Maddie Martin Givens.
Mr. Givens was a former pastor and farmer. He enjoyed talking with people and selling watermelons. He will be missed by all that loved and knew him.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife of 53 years, Helen Givens; infant son, Charles W. Givens; brothers, Cliff, Walter and Dudley; and sisters, Marie Maude, Daisy and Mattie.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Arvin Givens and wife Edith; daughter, Rita Coghlan and husband Richard; brother, Louis Givens and wife Voncille; five grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; and special friend, Mill Watts.
The family would like to express a special thank you to St Luke Hospice Ministries.
Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.
