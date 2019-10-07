Barbara Ann Puckett Herring, 72, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus early Saturday, October 5, 2019, surrounded by her family in her home on Cotton Branch Plantation in Smithdale.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at Franklin Funeral Home and continues at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Meadville United Methodist Church until services at 11 am. Graveside service will follow at Midway Cemetery in Meadville.
She was born June 22, 1947 in Tishomingo County to C.L. and Ophelia “Gran” Puckett. She was a graduate of Murrah High School in Jackson. She later attended Mississippi State College for Women in Columbus, where she majored in home economics and met the love of her life, Ed. They were married on May 31, 1968, and later made their home in Franklin County.
Barbara was a faithful member of Meadville United Methodist Church, where she was active in the choir and served in many capacities over the years, including her favorite, organizing the annual church bazaar. She was a founding member of the Franklin Junior Woman’s Club and a lifelong member of the Franklin County Pine Burr Garden Club. She was a founding member of Finishing Touch Design Club.
Flowers were her favorite pastime. She served as a member of the Garden Clubs of Mississippi board and the Mississippi Flower Show Judges’ Council. Barbara became an Accredited Flower Show judge in 1986 and went on to become a Master Flower Show Judge in 1992. She completed Master Gardener certification and was an outstanding floral designer herself.
She used her talents when she purchased The Flower Shop in 1993. She thoroughly enjoyed ministering to others through flower design. In addition to her flower shop, Barbara was vice prfesident and served as a member on the board of directors of Herring Gas Company Inc.
Barbara had a great gift of hospitality. She enjoyed entertaining and taking care of others. Her greatest joy was taking care of her family whom she loved and cared for very well.
Preceding her in death were her parents and brother Steve Puckett.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ed; son and daughter-in-law Jody and Tiffany Herring; daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Shelly Cowart; son and daughter-in-law Josh and Victoria Herring; brother and sister-in-law Tom and Shirlee Puckett; as well as 10 grandchildren, John Ryan Cowart and wife Haleigh, Emily Alyne Smith, Abbey Elizabeth Smith, Graham Norris Cowart and fiancé Montanna, Ben Herring Cowart, Shelby Nicole Smith, Joseph Bryden Herring, Charles Hayden Herring, Samuel Kyle Cowart and Elias Marcus Herring. She was very blessed with 4 great-grandchildren, Branch Ryan Cowart, Wyatt Hayes Smith, Oakleigh Elizabeth Cowart, and Adalynn James Savage.
Pallbearers will be her oldest six grandsons. Honorary pall bearers are Sam Brocato, Bill Halford, Les Hill, Ty Jones, Phil Keeter, John Maxey, Brent Saunders and David Scarbrough.
