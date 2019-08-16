Mary Lee Breeland, 88, of Smithdale passed away Aug. 13, 2019, at her home.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday at Siloam Baptist Church in Meadville until services there at 11. Pastor Leon Wallace will officiate. Burial will be in the chuch cemetery under the direction of Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit.
Pallbearers are Trevor Jones, Tommy Johnson, Hugh Phillips, Chris Reid, Dent Guynes and John McElroy.
She was born in the Berrytown community of Franklin County on April 26, 1931, to Lee Gardner Temple and Wilena Jones Temple.
She was a graduate of Franklin County High School and worked at the Franklin County Memorial Hospital as a radiological technician. She then continued working in the medical field at the McComb Infirmary, and until retirement, she worked for the late Dr. James M. Brock as a medical assistant. Mrs. Breeland shared many years of her life at Southwest Mississippi Community College with her late husband, Charles R. Breeland, who was a teacher, registrar, and dean. She was a loving wife, mother and friend.
She was an active member of Siloam Baptist Church and loved attending and worshipping with her church family. She loved gardening and vegetable canning.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Survivors include her son, Neil Breeland and fiancé Angela Abercrombie of Smithdale; sister-in-law Geraldine B. Jackson; brother-in-law Harry Jackson Sr. of Melrose, Fla.; and two nephews, Harry Jackson Jr. and Mitchell Jackson of Melrose, Fla.
The family expresses their sincere thanks to the hospice staff and the doctors for their tireless hard work, and to the many friends and family who visited during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Siloam Baptist Church, the Alzheimer’s Association or the Mississippi Baptist Children’s Village.
