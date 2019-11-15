Minnie Lee Jackson, 84, of Liberty, died Nov. 11, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Craft Funeral Home. Services are 2 p.m. Sunday at West Jerusalem Baptist Church, Liberty. The Rev. David Veals will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Jackson was born Sept. 4, 1935, in Amite County.
Share condolences at www.craftfuneralhome.org.
