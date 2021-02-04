Claude Simmons, 86, of McComb, died Jan. 27, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. A graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Jordan Temple Church of God in Christ Cemetery, 1188 Thomas Grove Road, McComb, with Pastor Floyd Jordan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Simmons was born Jan. 22, 1935, in Pike County. He was the son of the late Emmitt Simmons and the late Goldie Brasley Simmons.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.