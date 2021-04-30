Mary Ruth Brasher Parker, 85, of McComb, went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2021, at McComb Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Visitation will resume 10 a.m. Monday until services at 11 at the funeral home. Dr. David Millican and Dr. Larry LeBlanc will officiate, and burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery.
Mrs. Parker was born Oct. 9, 1935, in Decatur. She was the daughter of Jesse W. and Vandell Glisson Brasher.
She was one of eight children. The family eventually moved to Jackson in 1949. She graduated from Central High School in 1953. She attended Millsaps College.
She married Tommy Parker of McComb in 1956 and settled in McComb. She was a housewife and mother of three children, Brian, Brad and David Parker.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, McComb, where she taught Sunday school for many years.
She was a member of the McComb Garden Club, the Nautilus Club, the Aspasia Club and the Junior Auxiliary. She was a member of numerous bridge clubs.
In 1960, she appeared on “The Price Is Right” in New York City for four consecutive days. Her husband returned to McComb to work, leaving a nervous and scared young wife alone in the big city. She appeared on the show the next day and purposely overbid in order to return home, but not before she had won a boat, scuba equipment, carpet, china, lamps and other items.
She was a devout Christian; she enjoyed the holiday season and the fellowship of her family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters and brothers-in-law, JoAnn (Con) Brasher Driscoll, Lee Delle (Cecil) Brasher Wilson and Doris Dupre (Larry); a daughter-in-law, Laury Robison Parker of McComb; four nephews, Joey Dupre, Clay Wilson, Parker Voss and Rob Brasher; and one niece, Patty Bushee.
She is survived by her sons, Brian (Cathy) Parker of McComb, Brad (Dee) Parker of Cumming, Ga., and David Parker of McComb; her brothers, Jesse (Barbara) Brasher of Pascagoula and Jimmy (Ann) Brasher of Missouri City, Texas; her sisters, Judy (Ronnie) Hayes of Mary Esther, Fla., and Donna Smith of Portland, Ore.; her grandchildren, Kimberly (Chris) Brown of McComb, Kenny Parker of Franklinton, La., Hailey and Claire Parker of Cumming, Ga., Avery Parker and Kendra Parker, both of McComb; and two great-grandchildren, Emalynn Brown and Samuel Parker.
Pallbearers will be Brad Parker, David Parker, Greg Cullom, Mitch Dorr, Gary Heim and Kenny Parker.
