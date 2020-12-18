Antisia Crossley, 61, of McComb, died Dec. 12, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Peoples Undertaking Co. with a private service at 2 at Holy House of God with Bishop Levi Robinson officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood North Cemetery.
Mrs. Crossley was born to the late Essie Lee Martin on Jan. 1, 1959, in McComb.
She was a longterm member of Holy House of God, She was on the usher board, and was top sales person of 28 years for J.C. Penney.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband,Lonnie Melvin Crossley; one son, Lonnie Melvin Crossley Jr.; two daughters, Chasidy Crossley and Lundyn Victoria Crossley; two sisters, Beverly Jackson and Lee Esther Butler; two nieces, Trenessa Butler-Jackson and Kylie Essie Butler; two great-nieces, Dariana Johnson and Kailyn Butler; and a host of other family members and friends.
