Dasie Wagner, 70, of Jayess, went to be with the Lord on May 2, 2021, at her home.
Walk-through visitation will be held 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Craft Funeral Home. Services will follow there at 1 p.m. with Rev. Freddie Deer officiating. Burial will be in Pike Memorial Gardens.
She was born Aug. 31, 1950, to the late Adella Wheeler and John L. Davis Sr.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Leroy Wagner; and five daughters, Wanda (Ray) Allen, Pamela (Eric) Brown, Erica (Kelvin) Gardner, Renee Wagner and Kavita Wagner.
