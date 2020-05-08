Edith Boutwell Smith, 94, of Summit, passed away May 6, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
A private family graveside service will be held Saturday at Hollywood Cemetery. Dr. David Millican will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will handle arrangements.
Edith was born April 14, 1926, in Greene County. She was the daughter of the late William Clarence and Lettie Mclain Meadows.
Edith was a retired beautician in the hair industry and a member of Central Baptist Church in McComb. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society and The Order of the Eastern Star. She loved to travel (road-runner) and was a member of the McComb Bowling League. She loved her church, people, and never met a stranger. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Claude A. Boutwell; one son, Donald C. Boutwell; one grandson, Bradley C. Booker; one brother, William Earl Meadows; and her sister, Verna Mae Van Deusen.
She is survived by her two sons, Tom and wife Ginger Boutwell of Covington, La., Ken and wife Debbie Boutwell of Corryton, Tenn.; one daughter, Nerissa and husband Donald Booker of Summit; her brother, James Meadows of Arizona; her sister, Mildred Feil-Matechen of Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Mitch, Brent and wife Megan, Kylea, Brooks and wife Heather, Lee, Claudia and Cody; 12 great-grandchildren with numerous nieces and nephews.
