Darcy L. McCoy

Darcy Lynn McCoy, 62, died Aug. 1, 2020, after a lifetime gift of love and laughter to all he met.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. today at Terrell Cemetery near Liberty, with Bro. Avery Dixon officiating.
He was born Sept. 6, 1957, in Crosby, before moving west of Liberty with his mother, stepfather and younger brother.
Darcy was known for his infectious laughter, his love of God, family, cars, motorcycles, jet skis and life, in general.
In addition to his full-time jobs, Darcy was always involved in other income activities, all the while keeping up his family home place on Lazy Creek Lane north of Liberty.
He tried various occupations as a young man, including helping to construct nuclear power plants in Louisiana as an ironworker and working hospital maintenance for St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, but ultimately returned to college and physical therapy school a bit older than his fellow students, retiring from Walthall General Hospital after 28 years of service as head of the physical therapy department.
Darcy was a Christian and an active member of Liberty Baptist Church for 40 years.
Darcy chose to live life to its fullest each day and has passed along that gusto and energy to his family members. He leaves many fond memories and will be deeply missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Francis Ashley Whitehead; stepfather, Ford Whitehead; and brother, Elzie Ford Whitehead.
Marrying his childhood sweetheart, Sally Terrell McCoy, Darcy took on the fun and responsibilities of being a husband, father and grandfather with gusto. In addition to being survived by his wife, Sally, Darcy is survived by his children and their spouses, April McCoy Malone and husband Clint, Ashley McCoy Casey and husband Lee; grandchildren, Madelyn Malone, Mylee Casey, Logan Malone, Darcy Casey, Dakota Casey and Dallas Casey.
Darcy was close to and is survived by his sisters-in-law and their spouses, Karan Terrell, Patsy Boler and husband Lane, and Susan McGehee and husband, Bernell.
Pallbearers are Clint Malone, Lee Casey, Terrell Boler, Patrick Boler, Robert Sibley, Preston Walters, Bernell McGehee and Lane Boler.
Honorary Pallbearers are Paul Bouchillon, Richard Francis, Ken Eads, Charlie Temple, Larry Lewis and Tim Ashley.
