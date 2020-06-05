Jeffrie “Auntie” Robertson, 97, of McComb, died May 30, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 6 to 8 tonight at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. E. McEwen officiating.
Mrs. Robertson was born July 22, 1922, in Chatawa to Carrie Hayes Simmons and Josiah Simmons.
In 1939 she graduated from Mill School. She married her sweetheart Richard Robertson of 40 years. She was baptized at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Chatawa, where she became the oldest member and mother of the church.
Auntie moved to New Orleans in 1942, where she worked as a chef for the U.S. Naval Support Activity Base. She was a co-proprietor and head chef at The Family Tree Restaurant for 19 years. She was also an usher at Greater Mount Carmel and Greater Mount Carmel No. 2 in New Orleans.
Auntie and Uncle Richard raised a daughter, Annette Smith Jones.
Auntie was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Annie Mae Williams, William Chisholm, Melissa Knox, Henrietta Simmons Cryer, Josiah Simmons Jr., Coralee Simmons and Precious Simmons; seven nieces and eight nephews.
She leaves to cherish her memories eight nieces, Annette Smith Jones, Janet Smith, Evelyn Encalade, Marion Knox, Carrie Hencley, Mary Williams, Catherine Price and Cynthia Spencer; five nephews, Charlie Harris, Nelson Cryer, Lloyd Henry Cryer, Barry Cryer and Moyise Knox; one godchild, Tamara “Tammy” Rugon; and a host of other relatives, church family and dear friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.