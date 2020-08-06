Felicia Magee, 44, of Tylertown, died Aug. 3, 2020, at Ochsner Health in New Orleans.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel in Tylertown.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Sunday at Tylertown Cemetery with Rev. Gary Robinson officiating.
She was born Sept. 2, 1975, in Walthall County.
