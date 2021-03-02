Judith Ann “Judy” McCurley Short, 80, of Gloster passed away at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge on March 1, 2021.
Visitation is noon Wednesday until services at 2 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster. Bro. Shan Van Norman will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodland Memorial Park.
Mrs. Short was born in Baton Rouge on Dec. 3, 1940, to Gary and Effie McCurley.
Judy graduated from Gloster High School in 1958. After graduation, she attended business school in Baton Rouge.
Judy met her husband, Robert Terry Short, at this time, and they married in 1960.
Judy was a dedicated typist at the Southern Herald newspaper in Liberty for 30 years.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Linda Sterling and Pamela Cobb; two brothers, Pete and Chris McCurley; one son, Timothy Aaron Short; and one daughter-in-law, Diane Zimmerle Short.
She is survived by her husband; two sons, Robert Terry Short Jr. of McComb and Anthony Brewer Short of Crosby; one daughter, Wendy Ann Ellis and husband Joe of Madison; three grandsons, Jesse Thibodeaux of Ponchatoula, La., Tyler Brown and William Ellis of Madison; two granddaughters, Megan Sullivan and husband Draven of Phoenix, Miss., and Meghan Ellis of Madison; along with many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Luke Ervin, Charles Ervin, Monette Jackson, Gary Sterling, Harvey Cobb and Dan Cobb.
