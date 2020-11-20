Jo Ann Dupre Holden, 71, a longtime resident of Osyka, died Nov. 19, 2020.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. today in Arcola-Roseland Cemetery in Tangipahoa Parish, La. She will be laid to rest next to her loving husband, Luther W. Holden, who proceeded her in death. All who knew and loved her are welcome. McKneely Funeral Home of Amite, La,, is in charge of arrangements.
She was a former nurse and an avid reader of all things romance. She will be missed.
She is survived by one sister, two daughters, six grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and friends, two who were especially dear to her, Roger and Sissy Dillon.
