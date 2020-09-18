R.J. Bell Jr., 40, of Sandy Hook died Sept. 13, 2020, at Marion General Hospital in Columbia.
Visitation is noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at First Mount Bethel Church. Graveside service follows at 1:30 in the church cemetery. The Rev. Jessie Bridges will officiate. Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel of Tylertown is handling arrangements.
Mr. Bell was born Sept. 29, 1979, in Walthall County.
Share condolences at craftfuneralhome.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.