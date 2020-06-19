Joe Nell Buckhanan, 65, of Shreveport, La., died June 14, 2020, at LSU Health Medical Center in Shreveport.
Visitation is 6 to 8 tonight at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. A graveside service will be held noon Saturday at New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 232 McKenzie Road, Tylertown.
Ms. Buckhanan was born Nov. 12, 1954, in Tylertown. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Buckhanan, and the late Eugene Commodore.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.