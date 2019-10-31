Jessie Ruth Barnes Miller, 72, of Summit, died Oct. 27, 2019, at her daughter’s residence.
Visitation is noon Sunday until services at 1 p.m. at Emmanuel Church of God in Christ, McComb, with Elder Rufus Rawls officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Young’s Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ms. Miller was born March 5, 1947, in Summit.
