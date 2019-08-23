Rockedrick McGhee

Rockedrick La’Quon McGhee, 13, of McComb, died Aug. 15, 2019, at Highway 98 East, McComb.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, Delaware Avenue, McComb. Pastor Sharonda Cook will officiate. Burial is in Greenlawn Cemetery. Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Rockedrick was born Oct. 10, 2005, in Pike County.
