Donald Reid Morgan, 78, of Liberty passed away Sept. 21, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
Visitation is 10 a.m. today until services at 11 at Brown Funeral Home in Liberty. Private family graveside services will follow.
He was born Oct. 18, 1940, in Baton Rouge, the son of Stanley and Elizabeth Ruth Reid Morgan. Bro. Donald was retired as a minister in the United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Morgan; two sons, Charles Keith Morgan and wife Sharon, and Kevin Russell Morgan and wife Susan; one daughter, Edith Ann Miller; eight grandchildren, Kristin Morgan Crane, Samantha Ashley Morgan, Cassidy Morgan, Bryce Miller, Colton Miller, Skylar Miller, Roger Miles Morgan, and Taylor Noelle McKenzie; one great-granddaughter, Evelyn Morgan Crane; one brother, Stanley Ray Morgan and wife Patricia Hearne; and one sister, Nancy Morgan Cunningham and husband George.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you give extra to your church next Sunday. He would have wanted that.
