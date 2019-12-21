Carrie Robinson Dec 21, 2019 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carrie Robinson, 57, of Summit, died Dec. 20, 2019, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete with Craft Funeral Home of McComb. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Weather Stocks Gas Prices Weather 51° Light Rain Stocks Gas Prices Lowest Gas Prices in Mississippi Mississippi Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com Latest News To the club’s credit Pothole tree goads board Deck the paws: Pet Hotel pampers pups Forests took big hit during tornado Shelter founder meets with city board Upstart homeless facility draws concerns Novel recounts life, tackles societal ills City seeks temporary help to clean up books Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwister destroys multiple homes in Amite CountyCotton hired as chiefDoctor, employee indicted for fraudInmate fears prison conditions could spark riot at ParchmanSummit man survives suicide bombingLarry HolmesApparent tornadoes leave path of destructionLisa M. CourtneyLa. man killed in wreck on 98Bank can help plan for holidays Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMcComb Christmas parade rolls (2)Twister destroys multiple homes in Amite County (1)Seeking shelter (1) Latest e-Edition Enterprise-Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left
