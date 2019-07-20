Lee Felder

Lee Thompson Felder, 76, of McComb, passed away July 19, 2019, at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital in Hammond, La.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at South McComb Baptist Church and continues there 9 a.m. Wednesday until services at 10. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery with military honors. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Felder was born March 2, 1943, in Pike County, the son of George Kirk Felder and Mary “ML” Lizabeth Sorrels Felder.
He was a member of South McComb Baptist Church. He was a Mississippi State fan. Lee loved his family. He followed his grandchildren to all their ballgames. He encouraged the umpires to “rethink” the strike zones on many occasions. Lee was involved in all of their lives. He enjoyed woodworking and made cradles for his grandchildren. He loved to piddle in his shop and enjoyed time spent on his tractor. He will be missed by many friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Rodney Felder; and a brother, Marion Dee Felder.
He is survived by his wife, Lloydene Felder of McComb; a son, Rickey Felder (Rebecca) of Olive Branch; two daughters, Malinda Donald (Shane) of McComb and Angela Felder of McComb, grandchildren, Andrew Felder (Heather), Brandon Terrell (Madison), Blake Terrell (Taylor), Ben Felder (Ashleigh), Hannah Felder, Isabella Felder, Kathryn Felder, Christy Allen (Philip) and Tristen Donald; great-grandchildren, Jason Allen, Grace Terrell and Dallas Terrell; special friends, Sue and Steve Brister of McComb, Tom Gunther of Gillsburg and Dixie and Gary Canton of Hernando; along with all the children of MeMaw’s Daycare who lovingly referred to him as PopPop, and many other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Felder, Ben Felder, Brandon Terrell, Blake Terrell, Tyler Vanderslice and Rickey Felder.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to South McComb Baptist Church.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.