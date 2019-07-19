Wayde Jackson, 84, of Liberty, died July 14, 2019, at Liberty Community Living Center following a lengthy illness.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co. in McComb. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Willie Harrell, pastor, and the Rev. David L. Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Jackson was born Sept. 17, 1934, in Centreville to Lawrence Jackson and Martha Allen Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Lucy Lee Wells Jackson; his parents, three brothers and seven sisters.
Survivors include a son, Melvin (Eula) Jackson of Liberty; a daughter, Linda Thomas of Smithdale; six grandchildren, Melvin S. (Stephanie) Jackson of Fort Benning, Ga., LaQuara Roberson of Knoxville, Tenn., Twaski Jackson of Fort Myers, Fla., Thomas L. (Tonya) Van Norman of McComb, and Jesse T. Thomas and Brandi N. Thomas of Smithdale; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Georgia (Nathan) Cross and Eunice (Clarence) Bolton, both of Chicago; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends.
