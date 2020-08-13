Bobby Dale Caston, 80, of Central, La., and a native of Liberty, passed away Aug. 11, 2020, at Clarity Hospice after suffering a short battle with lung cancer.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Greenoaks Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge. Visitation will resume 11 a.m. Saturday until services at noon. Bro. Andy Pierce will officiate.
A charter member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Bobby was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be missed by all that knew him.
Bobby was preceded in death by his first wife of 43 years, Betty Peavy Caston; parents, Morris and Myrtle Wall Caston; daughters, Anna Myrie Cavalier and Sylvia Jean Caston; brothers, Pete Caston and Kenneth Caston; granddaughter, Candi Lynn Snider; and great-grandson, Austen Paul McCreary.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Wilda Coltrin Caston; son, Russell Cavalier (Rose); daughter, Belinda; stepchildren, Chuck Coltrin Jr., Randy Coltrin and Becky C. Jeter (Deryk); brother, Clay Caston (Paula); grandchildren, Anna McCreary Washington (Roderick), David Broussard, John, Joey (Jenna), James Cavalier and Rosanna Carter (Jonathan Sr.); step-grandchildren, Carlee, Cameron, Casey, Ella Gray Coltrin, Henry, Caroline, Sally, Margaret, Will and Holden Jeter; and six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. Donations may be made in Candi Lynn Snider’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
