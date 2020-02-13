Charles Magee, 72, of Tylertown, died Feb. 6, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel, Tylertown. Visitation resumes noon Saturday at St. James United Methodist Church, Tylertown, until serves at 1 p.m. The Rev. Andre Tillman will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Magee was born Dec. 1, 1947, in Walthall County.
