Damian Matthews

Damian Da’vanta Matthews, 23, of Kenosha, Wis., was called home to spend eternity with the Lord on May 11, 2021.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Young’s Funeral Home, Summit, with the Rev. W.C. Matthews officiating, Burial will follow at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Highway 574, Liberty.
Mr. Matthews was born June 11, 1997, to Venita Matthews-Wilson in McComb.
He confessed Christ at an early age and was baptized at Shady Grove Free Will Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Skipper Cain.
He graduated from North Chicago Community High School in 2016, where he played football his junior and senior year. He enrolled at College of Lake County to study mechanics for his passion for automotives.
Damian was loved by all and was considered a brother to many. He was known for his politeness, a smiling face and always being there to help when needed, without any complaints. As a child, he would break down his toy cars just to see how they operated and would put them back together. Moments like those are what molded him to be the go-to handy person for his mom, aunts and other family members. He will truly be missed.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, O.C. and Annie Matthews; great-grandparents, Jessie and Lutishey Matthews, Leighton and Lillie Weathersby; and two first cousins, Thurmond McDonald and Elijah Eugene Cooper.
Damian leaves to cherish fond memories of his life his parents, Venita and Harry Wilson of Zion, Ill.; two brothers, Janare Matthews of North Chicago, Ill., and David Matthews of Columbia, Tenn.; one sister, Donnica Coleman of Columbia, Mich.; a special friend, Ky’aira Wilson of Kenosha; and a host of aunts, uncles, god-brothers, god-sisters, other relatives and friends.
