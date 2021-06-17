Michael McKinley, 70, of Summit, died June 7, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Graveside services are 11:30 a.m. in Pike Memorial Gardens with Rev. Thomas Ratcliff officiating. People’s Undertaking Co. is in charge of arrangements.
He was born May 18, 1951 In McComb.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.