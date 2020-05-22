Jessie Cameron Jr., 58, of Summit, died May 20, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn.
Visitation is noon Sunday until 2 p.m., followed by interment at Chisholm African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery with Rev. Michael Upkins officiating.
He was born Nov. 17, 1961, to Jessie Cameron Sr. and Gloria Cameron Holmes. He was disabled.
He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents, John and Elizabeth Tobias and O.G. and Earlene Cameron.
Survivors include his mother and his stepfather, Isiac Holmes; a daughter, LeThiffany Anderson; two grandchildren, LeShiya and Kristian Ashley; two brothers, Gregory and Terry Cameron; and host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and dear friends.
