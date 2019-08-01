William Frank Summers, 71, of Summit, died July 30, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. today until services at 11 at his residence, 1020 Lakefront Drive, Summit. The Rev. Larry LeBlanc will officiate and burial will be at the Magnolia Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Summers was born Dec. 17, 1947, in McComb to the late Frank Baxter and Elizabeth Richmond Summers.
He was retired from the Mississippi Public Service Commission after 34 years. He served as Director of the Public Staff and as Director of Transportation.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter and lived 40 years on Lake Dixie Springs, his home and personal fishing lake that he shared with his wife of over 51 years, Sandra. He attended South Pike High School, Southwest Mississippi Community College and the University of Southern Mississippi. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Summit.
His son said there were so many wonderful things that could be listed about his father, but the most important was that he loved his God, his family and his friends. What greater words could be spoken about anyone.
Mr. Summers was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Bill, who served his country in the Navy.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Greer Summers of Summit; his son, Charles Richmond Summers of Summit; his three grandchildren, Sagan Christina Summers, Charlee Elizabeth Summers and William David Summers, all of McComb.
Pallbearers will be Chip Leggett, Jimmy Simmons, Vaughn Allen Lampton, Norwood Bultman, Greg McDougall, Ronnie Odom, Johnny Ott and Aubrey Brown.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
