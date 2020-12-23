Tijuanda Pittman-Montgomery, 46, of Tylertown, died Dec. 19, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel with services there at 12:30. The Rev. Andre Tillman will officiate.
Ms. Montgomery was born Dec. 5, 1974, in Tylertown.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.