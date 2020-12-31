Irene Deer Beeson, 84, of Brookhaven, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 28, 2020, at Lawrence County Hospital in Monticello.
Graveside service, for immediate family only, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at East Fork Baptist Church Cemetery in Smithdale with Bro. Jared Leonard officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Due to COVID-19 and the CDC recommendations, the family requests that everyone wear masks.
Mrs. Irene “Ma” was born in McComb on March 5, 1936, the daughter of William Deer and Mary Tarver Deer.
She was an active member of Central Baptist Church in Brookhaven.
She was known for her exceptional cooking and loved to cook for others and bring food to them. She even went on mission trips with her brother and his church where she would cook for the workers and the community.
She was the secretary for the Amite County School System for many years and every kid knew who she was.
She loved being outdoors and enjoyed working in her yard and walking. She was a very active lady. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Albert Wicker; her second husband, K.C. Beeson; her daughter, Susie Wall; and her sister, JoAnn Chunn.
She is survived by her husband, Carey Beeson of Brookhaven; two daughters, Debby Simmons and Terry of East Fork and Sherry Wilson of Magee; two step-daughters, Joy Moak and Jimmy of Brookhaven, and Gale Bates of Prentiss; three brothers, Henry Deer and Karen of Ridgeland, Thomas Deer and Thelma of McComb, and Jewell Deer and Judy of McComb; one sister, Mary Evelyn Linton of McComb; one brother-in-law, Darrell Chunn of McComb; five grandchildren, Stephanie Dixon, Casey Simmons and Rachael, Chris Lester, Jana Blalock and Bradley and Jason Wilson; three step-grandchildren, Dustin Moak, Amanda Burrell and Steve and Caryn Deen and Patrick ; 14 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Casey Simmons, Jason Wilson, Chris Lester, Drew Mixon, Eric Marchand, Hunter Newman and Ben Wilkinson.
