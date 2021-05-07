Bennie James Conerly, 50, of New Orleans, died there April 30, 2021.
Walk-through visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 11 Saturday at Washington Funeral Home, 714 2nd St., Tylertown. Graveside services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Dillon HIll Church of God in Christ, 62 Dillon Hill Road, Tylertown. Elder Clifford Dawson will render words of comfort.
Born June 19, 1970, in New Orleans, he was the son of the late Mr. Fred Conerly, Sr., and the late Mrs. Modena Walker Conerly.
Bennie was an honorably discharged United States Army veteran who served two tours of duty.
We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
