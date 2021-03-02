Georgia Lee Toney Alexander, 91, of McComb passed away Feb. 28, 2021, at Camellia Estates.
Private graveside services were held Monday at Enon Cemetery with the Rev. Trent Moak officiating. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Mrs. Alexander was born July 11, 1929, to George Mann and Julia Wilkerson Toney of Amite County.
She worked at McComb Extended Care.
Everyone loved to come to Granny’s house to eat, and she was a great cook! She loved to bake cakes and pies. Her table was always open to everyone. Granny loved to see Keith and Noland coming to have lunch with her daily. When Kathy came on the weekends, she always put out a feast for Sunday lunch.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Pricedale. She will be missed dearly by her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Ray Alexander; son, Keith Alexander; daughter, Kathy Alexander Cutrer; great-grandson, Arrington Wilson; grandson-in-law, Hank Moore; brothers, Lewell, Raymond and Chad Toney; and sisters, Merle Toney Arnold, Lyndell Toney Clemens and Jo Toney May.
She is survived by a son, Noland Alexander and wife Pam of Summit: daughter-in-law, Michelle Smith Alexander of Sandy Hook; son-in-law, Wiltz Cutrer Sr. of Crystal Springs: six grandchildren, Wiltz Cutrer Jr. and wife Kristen of Brandon, Lacasta Cutrer Waltress and husband William of Brandon, Nikki Alexander Fuller of Summit, Mattie Alexander Marsalis and husband Sam of Summit, Cara Cutrer of Brandon and Sarah Alexander of Sandy Hook; nine great-grandchildren, Wiltz III and Izabella Cutrer, Orihime and Hannalora Waltress, Melodi Cutrer, all of Brandon, Ardynn Wilson, Brody Moore, Ty and Tripp Marsalis of Summit; two sisters, Jean Toney Reeves of Summit and Violet Toney Huff of Emporia, Va.; sister-in-law: Barbara Toney of Centreville; and a host of extended family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Enon Cemetery Fund, 1449 Highway 583, Jayess, MS 39641.
