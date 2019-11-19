Lucas Nowell Rimes, infant, passed away Nov. 14, 2019, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Progress Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Gressett officiating. Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit is in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandparents, Cecil Tanet Rimes Sr. and Lorraine Powell Rimes and Jessie and Dimple Greer.
He is survived by his parents, Patrick and Haley Nicole Heard Rimes; sister, Ava Caroline Rimes; paternal grandparents, Aubrey and Sharon Greer Rimes; maternal grandparents, Phil and Lynn Heard ; maternal great-grandparents Marvin and Cindy Morgan; and Charlene Hutson and numerous aunts, uncles and other family members.
