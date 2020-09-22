Jacqueline Gayle King, a loving mother, grandmother and friend went into the arms of Jesus on Sept. 15, 2020. She was 78 years old.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Wednesday until services at 11 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery.
Gayle was born in Baker, La., on March 13, 1942, to Mildred and Randolph White.
Gayle worked at Redstick in Baton Rouge as a secretary for several years. She enjoyed and appreciated sewing, flowers, gardening and reading. She held a special place in her heart for children and babysat for many families over the years. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Randolph White; her husband, Jimmy King; her sister, Sharon Sue White; and her brother, Alton Ray White.
She is survived by two daughters, Melissa Beauvais and her husband Ross, and Christy King; one son, Drew King and Valerie; three grandsons, Harrison McElveen and Jacob and Parker Beauvais; her brother, Billy White and his wife Helen; her sister, June Wilson; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to say a special thank-you to the staff of Bedford Alzheimer’s Care Center of Hattiesburg and Asbury Hospice House Forrest Health.
