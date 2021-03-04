Jane V. McGhee, 85, of Osyka, died Feb. 23, 2021, at Hood Memorial Hospital in Amite, La.
Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Service is there 11 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Kerry James. Burial will be in Osyka Community Cemetery.
She was born Aug. 27, 1935, to the late Jesse Monroe and Omega Collum Vincent.
Jane became a Delta at Southern University, Alpha Tau Chapter. She was a charter member of Saginaw, Mich., Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Saginaw Chapter of Southern University Alumnae Association; the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Gamma Kappa Chapter; and the Saginaw Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction.
She was also a member of the Saginaw Choral Society Board of Directors, Saginaw Association of Secondary School Principals, Michigan Association of School Principals and National Association of School Principals. She was also a member of the Mississippi Association of Secondary School Principals and a charter member of the Pike County Alumnae Association.
Mrs. McGhee was a devoted member of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Saginaw, where she taught Sunday school until she finished high school, sang in the Senior and Chancel Choir and served in various leadership positions. She was a member of Oak Grove African Methodist Episcopal Church in Kentwood, La.
Mrs. McGhee was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Vincent Sr. and Omega V. Lewis; her brother, Jesse Vincent Jr.; and her stepfather, John L. Lewis. Her husband, James W. McGhee, followed her in death.
She leaves to cherish her memories a son, James Vincent McGhee; a daughter, Janet Patrice (Robert) Yarbough; her cousin, Gerry (Crystal) Coleman; a sister-in-law, Barbara Vincent; and a host of nieces, nephews, church members, other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.