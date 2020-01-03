Thomas Glen Arnold, 91, a native of Gloster and longtime resident of Zachary, La., passed away Dec. 29, 2019, at The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, La.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster until services at noon, officiated by the Rev. Gene Rives. Burial will follow in Roseland Cemetery in Gloster.
Mr. Arnold was born Feb. 28, 1928, in Amite County, to Henry and Emma Reeves Arnold.
Mr. Arnold was a carpenter most of his life, and was a member of the Carpenters Local Union No. 512 in Baton Rouge. In his later years, he was known for his watermelons and peanuts.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen Gore Arnold; one son, Thomas G. Arnold Jr.; one grandson, Eric Thomas Arnold; four sisters, Tessie Tarver, Lenore Arnold, Edna Arnold and Marie Arnold; and three brothers, Robert “Red” Arnold, Henry Arnold and Reggie “Buddy” Arnold.
He is survived by one grandson, Michael Adam Arnold; and numerous nephews, nieces and extended family members.
